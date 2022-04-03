National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after acquiring an additional 63,680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after acquiring an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,096,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $258.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average of $280.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $231.35 and a 1 year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.