National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 909 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $148,053,000 after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

NYSE PXD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $5,341,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

