National Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 180,210 EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 180,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.81 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,125.28%.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

