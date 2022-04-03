National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $111,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

