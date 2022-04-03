National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 269.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 742,160 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 718,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.97 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

