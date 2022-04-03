National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF stock opened at $208.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.24. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.