National Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,606 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after purchasing an additional 302,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $478,549,000 after purchasing an additional 628,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.64. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

