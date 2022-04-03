National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,683 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Moderna by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,054 shares of company stock worth $31,192,164 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $176.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its 200 day moving average is $244.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

