National Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 770.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.0% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 99.1% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 19,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $584.21 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $523.94 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $596.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $667.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

