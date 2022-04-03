National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,728 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.75. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

