National Asset Management Inc. Sells 458 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $240.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.33 and a 200-day moving average of $248.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.39.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

