National Asset Management Inc. Sells 490 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $210.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.