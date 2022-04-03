National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,007 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,416 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,039 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,855,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after buying an additional 781,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,751 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX opened at $266.15 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

