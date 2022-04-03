National Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,369 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,823 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

PAAS opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.