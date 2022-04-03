National Asset Management Inc. Sells 795 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXPI stock opened at $182.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $168.74 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.34.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

