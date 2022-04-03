National Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,195 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $284.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average is $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

Several research firms have commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

