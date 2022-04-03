National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

DIV stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

