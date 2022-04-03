National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. TD Securities upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

Shares of NA opened at C$95.38 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$85.01 and a 52-week high of C$106.10. The firm has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$100.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.07.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.7299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

