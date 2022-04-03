National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.08% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,222 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 40.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 58.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 18,055 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

NESR stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $761.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.75.

NESR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

