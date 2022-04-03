National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management owned 0.05% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $3,627,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 707.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 84,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 73,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

