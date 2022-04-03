Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,041 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,539 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 191,589 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTCO opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

