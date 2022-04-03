Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Natura &Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 191,589 shares during the period. Barington Capital Group L.P. grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 185,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 157,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 137,041 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natura &Co stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Natura &Co Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

