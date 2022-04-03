Navcoin One Day Volume Reaches $171,349.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $14.35 million and approximately $171,349.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001281 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003773 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010277 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,191,613 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.