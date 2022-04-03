NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.20 ($4.42).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.06) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NCC Group stock opened at GBX 184.80 ($2.42) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £572.53 million and a P/E ratio of 61.60. NCC Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162.80 ($2.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 348 ($4.56). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 226.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Julie Chakraverty bought 9,880 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.45) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,201.73). Also, insider Adam Palser bought 25,000 shares of NCC Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.83) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($70,736.18).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

