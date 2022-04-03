Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) versus Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Head to Head Survey

Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00

Necessity Retail REIT currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.33%. Given Necessity Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Necessity Retail REIT is more favorable than Sino Land.

Dividends

Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -154.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Necessity Retail REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Necessity Retail REIT has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Sino Land’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Necessity Retail REIT $335.16 million 3.13 -$40.18 million ($0.55) -14.69 Sino Land $316.08 million 32.48 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Sino Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Necessity Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Necessity Retail REIT and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Necessity Retail REIT -11.99% -2.32% -1.09% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Necessity Retail REIT beats Sino Land on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Necessity Retail REIT (Get Rating)

Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sino Land (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.8 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

