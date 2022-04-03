Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEMTF shares. Barclays lowered Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nemetschek in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nemetschek from €92.50 ($101.65) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.99. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

