Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.93.
NRDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nerdwallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.39. Nerdwallet has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $34.44.
In other Nerdwallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 13,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,286.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,900 shares of company stock worth $852,925.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innovius Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at $81,006,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth about $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.
