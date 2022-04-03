Nervos Network (CKB) Price Up 5.2% This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $408.00 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,215.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.30 or 0.07532755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00273222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.22 or 0.00811897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00100318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012855 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.45 or 0.00464011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.00386956 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,191,989,648 coins and its circulating supply is 30,351,792,227 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

