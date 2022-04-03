Nestree (EGG) Reaches Market Cap of $95.69 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $95.69 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,098.18 or 0.99984837 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00069818 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00027130 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

