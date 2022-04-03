NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $189.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.20 million and the lowest is $188.09 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $213.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $853.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.47 million to $854.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $889.15 million, with estimates ranging from $886.80 million to $891.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $262.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $611,919.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock valued at $936,685. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,211,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,952 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

