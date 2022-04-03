Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,038.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NBIX opened at $95.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.02, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.91.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,239. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

