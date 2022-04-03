Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Hits $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00064476 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

