New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.