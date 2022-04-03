New York City REIT, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

New York City REIT stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.20. New York City REIT has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 17.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in New York City REIT by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

