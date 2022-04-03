New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 13,459 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Callaway Golf worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after buying an additional 1,922,653 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $19,460,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $17,950,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 168.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,017,000 after buying an additional 545,325 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Callaway Golf Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.