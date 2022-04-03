New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 16,363 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,363 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after acquiring an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 506,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,448,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 793,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 426,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 421,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

SIX opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIX. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

