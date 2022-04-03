New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 29,900 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 266.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Apollo Medical worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Medical by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apollo Medical by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMEH. TheStreet lowered Apollo Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

AMEH stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.38. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.96.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

