New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,228 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Mercury General worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,021 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 42.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 3.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

MCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MCY stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.03. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $994.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

Mercury General Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.