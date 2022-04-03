New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 391,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $52.02 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.93.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.