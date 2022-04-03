New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,011 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,652. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

AAWW stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

