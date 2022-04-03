New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Greif worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after buying an additional 719,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at $11,512,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Greif by 101.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 133,223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Greif by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter valued at $2,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

