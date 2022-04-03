New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Fulgent Genetics worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $62.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

