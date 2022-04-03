New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Sleep Number worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $50.75 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

