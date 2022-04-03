New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of JWN opened at $27.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

