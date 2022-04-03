New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of NewMarket worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 10,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $334.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $394.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.88 and its 200 day moving average is $336.18.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

NEU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

