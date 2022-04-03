New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 718.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000.

SFM opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $316,772.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

