New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Jack in the Box worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $1,505,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 51.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JACK opened at $90.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.38. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush downgraded Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

