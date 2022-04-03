New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.15 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,598 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Macerich worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Macerich by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Macerich by 13.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Macerich by 41.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 10,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

MAC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -521.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

