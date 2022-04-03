New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Trinity Industries worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 101.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 233.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

