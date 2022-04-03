New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Worthington Industries worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,184,000 after buying an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,580,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,267,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,148,000 after buying an additional 658,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 209,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

